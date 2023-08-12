Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.80.

Celsius Stock Up 1.2 %

CELH stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $178.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.75.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Celsius by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

