GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 137,722 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 241,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

