GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $10.00 at Guggenheim

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

GoodRx Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

