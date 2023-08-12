DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $34.00 at Argus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock worth $38,425,557. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.