CECO Environmental’s (CECO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

CECO opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $21,675,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 177.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 524,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $8,647,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

