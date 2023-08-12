Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Magellan Aerospace stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

