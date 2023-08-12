Julie H. Boushka Sells 1,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
TRGP opened at $84.94 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Targa Resources
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.