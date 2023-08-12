Julie H. Boushka Sells 1,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

TRGP opened at $84.94 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources



Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

