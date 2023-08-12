Julie H. Boushka Sells 1,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

TRGP opened at $84.94 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

