National Bank Financial Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$6.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on CWEGF
Crew Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.