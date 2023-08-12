National Bank Financial Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$6.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWEGF

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

About Crew Energy

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.