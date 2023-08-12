GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) PT Lowered to C$51.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$51.50 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.
