National Bank Financial Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

INGXF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 0.50. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.47 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

