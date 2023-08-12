BMO Capital Markets Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWEGF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWEGF
Crew Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.