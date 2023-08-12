BMO Capital Markets Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWEGF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

