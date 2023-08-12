BMO Capital Markets Increases Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GWLIF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
