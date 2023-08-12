Insider Buying: Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) CEO Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) CEO Dirk Thye bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,529.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dirk Thye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Dirk Thye purchased 88,000 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quince Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.