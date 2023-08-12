Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $248,370.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

