BMO Capital Markets Trims Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Target Price to C$85.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Linamar to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Linamar Price Performance

Linamar Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

