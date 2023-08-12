BMO Capital Markets Trims Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Target Price to C$85.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Linamar to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LIMAF
Linamar Price Performance
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Linamar
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.