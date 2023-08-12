FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,640,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,854,959.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $178,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $184,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $109,900.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $258.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 88.84% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 43.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

