Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 14,820 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 14,820 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $114,706.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,207.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $732.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 262,838 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLD has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Stories

