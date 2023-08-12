Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 9,959 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,061.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,714,600.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of S opened at $15.12 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

