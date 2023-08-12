StockNews.com Upgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Hold

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $363,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Busey by 101.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
