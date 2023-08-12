Brokers Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Under Armour Trading Down 1.5 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Under Armour by 75.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.