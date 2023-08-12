California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $62,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after buying an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,071,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,003,000 after buying an additional 1,248,860 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.09 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

