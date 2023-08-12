QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $77.93 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.