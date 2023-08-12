Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $63,014,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 637,602 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 100.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,020,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,295,000 after purchasing an additional 512,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

