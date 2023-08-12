California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,274 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $58,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

OTIS stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

