Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.7 %

CLNE stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

