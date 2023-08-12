California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,964 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $58,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

XEL stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.