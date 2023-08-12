California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,362 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $61,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,432 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,998,000 after acquiring an additional 346,612 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

