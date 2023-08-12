CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

CEVA Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $21.62 on Friday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEVA. TheStreet lowered shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

