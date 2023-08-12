Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.14 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $973.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

