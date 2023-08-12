Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.