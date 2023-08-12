California State Teachers Retirement System Has $62.49 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,136 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $62,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

