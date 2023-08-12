California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.70 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $59,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.7% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 943,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,836,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.