Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of HROW stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.