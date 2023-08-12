California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,001 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of IQVIA worth $61,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

