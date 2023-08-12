Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 115,640 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.