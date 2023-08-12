California State Teachers Retirement System Has $60.17 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Devon Energy worth $60,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

