Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Orion updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.

Orion stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Orion has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orion by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orion by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Orion by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

