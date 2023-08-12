Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

