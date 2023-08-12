ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

