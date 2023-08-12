ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.
ICL Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 17.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ICL Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.