Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 120,631 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at $194,800,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.