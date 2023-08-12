Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 120,900 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FWONA opened at $62.37 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

