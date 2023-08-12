StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUVA. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 21,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

