Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68). On average, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
