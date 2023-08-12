The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 120,631 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,800,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after buying an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

