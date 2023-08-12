Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 375,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $14,925,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $29.83 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

