DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Robert Davis Noell Sells 12,500,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.87 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after buying an additional 362,948 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

