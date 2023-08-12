Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 120,631 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,800,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.17 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

