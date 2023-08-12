The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells $8,570,601.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 221.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

