Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Sells $6,131,729.58 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.