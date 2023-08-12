Metis Global Partners LLC Has $375,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

